James “Jim” G. Bobik, 62, of Paducah, formerly of Breese, Illinois, passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at his home.
Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 26, 1959, to James and Mary Bobik. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force as a jet mechanic. Jim was a member of Bridge Street Aerie 3135 Eagles Club, VFW, Post 1191, Moose Club 285, and American Legion. He was also a member of Salt and Light Community Church. His love of God, family, and country was immeasurable and he served them each well.
Jim, an avid baseball fan, coached children’s baseball teams for several years. He had hopes of seeing some of them play for his favorite White Sox team. Jim was a skilled handyman and could often be found at his favorite hang-out, Lowes, sharing tips and advice to perfect strangers. As a transplant from Illinois, he loved talking and learning the language of Kentucky.
On December 26th, you would find him counting down the days to his favorite holiday, Christmas. He loved spreading joy and you could sometimes find him dressed as Santa, walking down Broadway giving candy canes to children ages 0-101.
From his collection of model trains to Air Force jet engines he worked on, Jim loved everything with a motor or engine.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Salyers Timmons-Bobik of Paducah; his son, Ryan Michael Bobik of Highland, Illinois; his mother, Mary Ann Kenney Bobik of Elgin, Illinois; two step-sons, Joseph Timmons (Mary) and Michael Timmons, both of Paducah; his first wife, Bonnie Rock of California and her children, Neil Cavanaugh (Sara Rose) and Shauna Cavanaugh, both of Green Bay, Wisconsin; three sisters, Karen Bobik Martyn (Paul) of Denver, Colorado, Shelia Ann Bobik of Carpentersville, Illinois, and Jackie Patricia Bobik-Barth (Tony) of Schaumburg, Illinois; one brother, John Gerard Bobik of Glendale, Arizona; several grandchildren, Myla Marie Bobik and Oliver James Bobik, Dean and Owen Cavanaugh, Myiah Sherron-Williams, Joseph A. Timmons, and Landon Griffin; nieces, Jamie Wyskochil and Amber Barth; nephews, Kris Wyskochil, Riggs Barth, Casey and Gary Martyn.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Bobik.
A funeral service for Jim will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jeff Russell officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Vanderbilt Transplant Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Office of Development, P.O. Box 290369 525 Royal Parkway, Nashville, TN 37229-0369; or the American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Avenue, Suite #4 Bowling Green, KY 42101.
You may leave a message, light a candle or share a “Hug from Home” at www.milnerandorr.com.
