HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — James “Jim” Erwin Clark, 87, of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
He was born on June 15, 1933, in Paducah, Kentucky to Arvel and Vera (Jones) Clark. In 1951, he graduated from Augusta Tilghman High School in Paducah, and in 1955, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Following his graduation from college, Jim was drafted by the U.S. Army and stationed at White Sands Missile Range, NM. His work at White Sands captured the interest of administrators at NASA, and in 1960, he accepted their offer for a job as an aerospace engineer at Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) in Huntsville. During his career at MSFC, he worked on numerous programs including Apollo — for which he test-fired the F-1 Saturn V rocket engines — and Spacelab.
In 1965, Jim married Ouida Gadberry, also from Paducah, and the couple had a daughter, Alicia. He enjoyed photography, water skiing, snow skiing, cycling, bridge, Toastmasters, league tennis, and flying small single-engine planes as a member of the Redstone and Moontown private aviation clubs.
Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ouida; daughter, Alicia Faulwetter (Ray); sister Joyce Goodman; brothers Joseph, Jerald (Alice), Bradford, David (Ruth Ann), and Terry (Cheryl); and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Arvel and Vera, sisters Frances Davis and Caroline Voss, and brothers Gene and Glenn.
A private graveside service was officiated by Pastor David Kling of Covenant Presbyterian Church on July 14, 2020, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville. After the threat of coronavirus has diminished, the family will host celebration of life ceremonies in Huntsville and Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Ste. 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, https://curealz.org/giving/donate/; or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 301 Drake Ave. SE, Huntsville, AL 35802, https://www.covhsv.org/giving/.
