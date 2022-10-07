James “Jim” Edwin Williams, 86, of Gilbertsville, died at 3:39 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022. He attended Vaughn’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and had been a member of Calvert City Country Club for many years where he played golf almost every day. He was born in Caruthersville, Missouri, and grew up in Hinkleville in Ballard County. He moved to Calvert City at 20 years old to start work. He retired as a Research Lab Technician after 42 years with GAF/ISP in Calvert City. He was a lifelong photographer, genealogist, and sang with West Kentucky Chordmaster Male Barbershop Chorus for six years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Judith (Judy) Harper Williams; two daughters, Sue Ellen Darnell Ellis (Dennis) of Frankfort and Lucinda Kay Griner (Gary, Jr.) of Huntsville, Alabama; a son, James Linderman Williams (Melissa) of Decatur, Alabama; a brother, Thomas Wayne Williams (Jill) of Calvert City; a step-daughter, Charla Sanders Oakley of Murray; two step-sons, Steven R. Sanders (Charity) of Gilbertsville and Bryan S. Sanders of Smithland; a grandson, Seth M. Darnell, Jr. (Crystal) of Frankfort; two granddaughters, Gabrielle Griner and Samantha Griner of Huntsville; three great-grandchildren, Colton Lee Darnell, Sawyer James Darnell, and Lilah Madelyn Darnell all of Frankfort; and five step-grandchildren, Easton Sanders (Victoria) of Wingo, Elijah Sanders of Gilbertsville, Enoch Sanders of Benton, Toriana Gibbons of Murray, KY, and Kylie Gibbons of Dawson Springs, KY; nephews, nieces, and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Jacob Edwin and Lorene Killett Williams.
