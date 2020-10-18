James “Jim” Charles Bennett, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 10:11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital. He was born on November 20, 1935, in Lima, Peru to the late James and Maria Bennett. Jim was retired from Mobil Oil Company and was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gloria Dubois Bennett; step-daughters, Susan Dubois of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Anne True of Johnson, Vermont; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Karen Hogancamp; two step-sons, Daniel Provost and Thomas Provost.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
