BOAZ — James (Jim) A. Miller Jr., Master Sergeant, U.S. Army Retired of Boaz. Passed away on August 2, 2021. Jim was 75 years old. Jim was born in DuQuoin, Illinois, on April 8, 1946. He was raised, lived and educated in Braidwood, Illinois, and a 1964 graduate of Reed Custer High School. He also lived in Coal City, Illinois, and Wilmington, Illinois, and attended Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Illinois, as well as John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.
Jim retired from the Army in January 2003, after 27 years of service. He served 23 years in the Army and also had four years of service in the U.S. Air Force. Jim served one tour of duty (13 months) at Bien Hoa Air Base in Vietnam, 1967-1968. Jim had numerous assignments throughout his career, such as being a “Ring” Recruiter with the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion in St. Louis, Missouri, with duty at Manchester, Missouri, and Marion, Illinois. The 101st Airborne Division Ft. Campbell, and the 332 Medical Company, the 88th Regional Support Command at Ft. Benjamin Harrison, Indianapolis, Indiana. Jim’s military awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Award (2), Army Commendation Medal (2), Army Achievement Medal (4), National Defense Service Medal (3), Vietnam Service medal with Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and many more not listed here.
Jim was married to his high school sweetheart, Tina (Carmon) Miller in July 1966. Together they had three children; son, Jimmy Miller, III and (Mandy) of Bagdad; son, Daniel S. Miller and (Angie) of Boaz; and daughter Christina J. Pearce and (Chad) of Mayfield. Jim and Tina have seven grandchildren, Brittany Miller, Whitney Courtney, Emily Courtney, Garrick Miller, Ellie Beth Miller, T.J. Miller and Weston Miller; one great-grandson, Brighton Miller; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. One sister, Lisa Willis and her daughter Megan of Boaz.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James A. Miller, Sr.; his mother, Mary Alice (Horton) Miller-Fielding; and a brother, Robert T. Fielding Jr. of Boaz.
Jim was a 39 year member and past master of Folsomdale #283 Masonic Lodge in Folsomdale. Jim was a life member and a former post commander of the VFW Hedy Pillow Post 1301 in Marion, Illinois. Jim’s hobbies included loving and spending time with his family and his grandchildren, boating, fishing and RV camping. Jim enjoyed reading, studying and watching documentaries on American history and American war history. Jim loved his country very much and was very proud of his military service. Jim was a current member of The Bethel Tabernacle Assembly of God, Bridge Street, Paducah.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home, with Richard Phillips officiating, Burial will follow at the Clarks River Cemetery with full military honors, Clarks River Cemetery Road, Symsonia. Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may leave a “Hug From Home,” a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.