METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County’s oldest World War II veteran James “Jiggs” Whalen, 103, of Metropolis, was born on March 13, 1920 in Harriman, Tennessee, the son of Patrick Montgomery and Mattie Florence (Brannum) Whalen, and passed away on May 11, 2023 at his residence with his family by his side. Jiggs as he was affectionately known married the love of his life, Loyeszelle (Neal) Whalen, on May 13, 1944 in Benton. Together they shared 77 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on Aug. 19, 2021.

Jiggs was retired from Electric Energy Incorporated, was a member of the First Baptist Church in Metropolis, a charter member of the Metropolis Gideons Camp, and served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He enlisted on Sept. 26, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 13, 1945, at the United States Navy Separation Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.

