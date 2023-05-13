METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County’s oldest World War II veteran James “Jiggs” Whalen, 103, of Metropolis, was born on March 13, 1920 in Harriman, Tennessee, the son of Patrick Montgomery and Mattie Florence (Brannum) Whalen, and passed away on May 11, 2023 at his residence with his family by his side. Jiggs as he was affectionately known married the love of his life, Loyeszelle (Neal) Whalen, on May 13, 1944 in Benton. Together they shared 77 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on Aug. 19, 2021.
Jiggs was retired from Electric Energy Incorporated, was a member of the First Baptist Church in Metropolis, a charter member of the Metropolis Gideons Camp, and served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He enlisted on Sept. 26, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 13, 1945, at the United States Navy Separation Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.
Jiggs is survived by his children, Karen Kaufer and husband George, Trisha Gould and husband Lance, Keith Whalen and wife Chen, and Tim Whalen and wife Kim; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
Jiggs was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Montgomery and Mattie Florence (Brannum) Whalen and his wife, Loyeszelle Whalen; three sisters, Bea Bunch, Bernice Morgan, and Kate Bardell; one brother, Gene Whalen.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with the funeral following at noon. Rev. Joe Buchanan will officiate and burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made in his name to the First Baptist Church, 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Music will be provided by Karen Wemhoener, pianist.
To plant a tree in memory of James Whalen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.