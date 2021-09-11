James Odell “J.J.” Jernigan, 74, of Paducah, died at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home.
He was retired from the United States Enrichment Corporation and formerly owned and operated J.J. & Son Lawn Care Service.
He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were J. W. Jernigan and Nellie Dean Taylor Jernigan.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Jernigan of Paducah, two sons, James Jernigan of Paducah and Adam Joseph Jernigan of Nashville, Tennessee; two step-daughters, Robyn Tallent of Paducah and April Wallace of Kevil; one brother, John Jernigan of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with military rites are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Melanie Nunn officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Masks are required for all attendees.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
