METROPOLIS, Ill. — James “J. Paul” Wedeking, 69, of Metropolis, passed away at 9:01 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Mercy Health Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church with Pastor Mark Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Zion UCC Cemetery.
J. Paul was a farmer and retired from the Carpenter’s Union Local 640. He was a member of St. John’s Church and attended Lighthouse Assembly of God.
J. Paul is survived by his wife of 48 years, Katie Wedeking; sons, Lynn Wedeking and wife Stacy and Gary Wedeking; three grandchildren, Tyler Wedeking and wife Destiny, Madelyn Wedeking and Dalton Wedeking; two great-grandchildren, Sayla and Slayden; two sisters, Anna and Pauline; three brothers, Dale, Raymond and Richard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Cora (Hausman) Wedeking; one granddaughter, Megan Gibson; one brother, Jackie Joe Wedeking.
Visitation will be held from 9 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given to Lighthouse Assembly of God 670 Airport Road, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
