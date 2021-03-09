James “J.D.” Cothron, 96, of Paducah passed away to go meet his lord and savior on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Cothron attended Southland Baptist Temple of Paducah, was a Veteran of the Army in WWII, a former member of VFW in Michigan and Masonic Lodge #138 in Smithland. J.D. was a loving husband, brother and uncle. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.
He is survived by two brothers, Warner G. Cothron Jr. of Smithland, William Cothron of Ocala, Florida; sister, Ruth Joiner of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene (Whitenburg) Cothron; two sisters, Emma Lou Calender, Mary Ellen Jones; his parents, Warner G. Cothron and Emma (Campbell) Cothron.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Cothron Cemetery in Smithland.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to: Cothron Cemetery, c/o Doris Cothron, P.O. Box 262, Smithland, KY 42081-282.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet from each other in our facility.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
