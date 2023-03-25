CALVERT CITY — James “Tad” Inman, 80, of Calvert City, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home.

He worked as an ironworker, a foreman at SKW Chemical plant in Calvert City, He later founded James Inman Battery and Golf Carts of Calvert City. He formed Battery Specialists of America and later trademarked Powerbilt Car and Utility Batteries. He was a special deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office by former sheriffs Brian Roy and R. Kevin Byars. He also was a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church.

Service information

Mar 26
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 26, 2023
1:00PM
Calvert City United Methodist Church
571 Oak Park Blvd.
Calvert City, KY 42029
Mar 25
Visitation
Saturday, March 25, 2023
3:00PM-5:30PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
