CALVERT CITY — James “Tad” Inman, 80, of Calvert City, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home.
He worked as an ironworker, a foreman at SKW Chemical plant in Calvert City, He later founded James Inman Battery and Golf Carts of Calvert City. He formed Battery Specialists of America and later trademarked Powerbilt Car and Utility Batteries. He was a special deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office by former sheriffs Brian Roy and R. Kevin Byars. He also was a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
Surviving are son, Todd Inman and daughter-in-law, Ann Inman of Washington D.C..
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane Lyles Inman, by one brother.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Calvert City United Methodist Church in Calvert City at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, with the Rev. John Purdue officiating.
Friends may call 4 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Youth Program of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
