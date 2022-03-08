SYMSONIA — James Hugh Reed, 90, of Symsonia, passed away at 9:54 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Reed was a Supervisor at Elf Atochem of Calvert City, a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church of Mayfield, former longtime member of Hardmoney Baptist Church, and a Veteran of the Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rosa Nell Reed of Symsonia; one son, Mike Reed and wife Pat of Hickory; daughter, Angela West and husband Richard of Hendersonville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Clint (Cori) Reed, Alex (Kaylin) Reed, Rosanne (A.J.) Hall, Cole West and fiancé Ann Claire; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint Reed and Lettie (Heath) Reed; two brothers, Ishmael Reed, Dwight Reed; and two nieces.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Clint Reed, Alex Reed and Ronnie Stinson Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Birmingham Cemetery in Draffenville.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142; or Birmingham Cemetery Trust Fund, C/O Iris Sims, 492 Denver Lane, Benton, KY 42025.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
