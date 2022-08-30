CLEAR SPRINGS — James Huel Merrick, 89, of Clear Springs, in Graves County, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at The Bungalows of Mayfield assisted living residence.
He was born May 1, 1933, in Caldwell County, the seventh of 13 children born to William Thomas “Tom” Merrick and Mary Hazel P’Pool of the Caldwell Blue Spring community. He completed eighth grade at Blue Spring School and earned his General Equivalency Diploma after completing his military service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
In 1957, he married Margaret Ellen Stroube. He worked for a time in Whiting, Indiana, returning with his bride to Kentucky to work for the Kelly & Wilmore Company. During his 37 years with the company he eventually became construction supervisor of the Paducah office. Throughout his work life he also engaged in his passion for farming which he continued into his 80s. James and Margaret raised their three sons Tim, Todd, and Trent in the Symsonia community enjoying their sons’ school activities, church functions, family farm life, camping and boating with friends in the Lakes region, as well as annual vacations in over 35 states, Canada, and Mexico.
James became a Christian at the age of 12 and was baptized into the fellowship of the Caldwell Blue Spring Baptist Church. For the past 60 years he has been a member of the Clarks River Baptist Church in Symsonia, where he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, and treasurer. James and Margaret enjoyed summer mission trips to help in church building projects throughout the United States. James had also been active in the Gideons of Graves County.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Mary Hazel Merrick; sisters, Mildred Mitchell, Aline Mitchell Wood, Eloise Mitchell; and brothers, Thomas Merrick, Richard Merrick, and Archie Merrick.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Stroube Merrick; his sons, Tim Merrick (Barbara) of Hickory; Todd Merrick (Regina) of Marion; Trent Merrick (Bridgetti) of Mayfield; grandchildren, Evan Merrick (Liz) of Symsonia; Marianne Rentfro (Jonathan) of Hickory; Emily Merrick Jay (Ben) of Brooklyn, New York; Ellen Merrick of Evansville, Indiana; Lindee Hartsfield (Jake) of Farmington; Cooper Merrick of Mayfield; Paige Buchanan (Thad) of Calvert City; and great grandchildren, Kylie, Kaden, Kenton, and Kinzie Merrick; Kinlee and Jaydee Hartsfield; and Ember and Bowman Rentfro.
He is also survived by sisters and brothers, Pearl Dixon of Henderson, Lillian Wallace Hale of Hopkinsville, Don Merrick of Symsonia, Katherine Keefer of Richmond, Virginia; Linda Harrell Curvin of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Randall Merrick (Sue) of Princeton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton. Funeral services for James were held Monday, August 29, 2022, at Caldwell Blue Spring Baptist Church 5092 Blackhawk Road, Princeton, with burial to follow in Merrick Cemetery. Visitation will also be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral service time.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The Gideons International at sendtheword.org.
