CLEAR SPRINGS — James Huel Merrick, 89, of Clear Springs, in Graves County, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at The Bungalows of Mayfield assisted living residence.

He was born May 1, 1933, in Caldwell County,  the seventh of 13 children born to William Thomas “Tom” Merrick and Mary Hazel P’Pool of the Caldwell Blue Spring community. He completed eighth grade at Blue Spring School and earned his General Equivalency Diploma after completing his military service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

To plant a tree in memory of James Merrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In