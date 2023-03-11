CALVERT CITY — James “Jimmy D” Douglas Hobbs, 88, of Calvert City, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
He was a veteran of the United States Army with service in Korea and Japan. He was retired as chemical operator at Atofina and was a member of St. Pius X in Calvert City.
James is survived by two daughters, Valerie Wada of Long Beach, California, Donna Hobbs of Calvert City; three sons, James Leon Hobbs of Calvert City, David Hobbs of Draffenville, Jeff Hobbs of Calvert City; one sister, Ann Averill of Paducah; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Keiko Wada Hobbs; and 12 siblings. His parents were Ivo and Ophelia Roberts Hobbs.
Funeral mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Brian Johnson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023,at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or St. Pius X, P.O. Box 495, Calvert City, KY 42029.
