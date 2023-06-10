James Hines, 82, of Paducah, passed away Sunday June 4, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Neihoff Hines of Paducah; four daughters, Theresa (Michael) Hayden, Janet (Marty) Crotser, Pam (John) Nelson, Gina (Bob) Leeper; three grandchildren, Adam (Charity) Gilbert, Nikki (T.J.) White and Joshua Hayden; two great grandsons, Wyatt and Hudson Gilbert; one brother, Bobby (Harriet) Hines; one sister, Peggy (Ronnie) Cooper; and many beloved nieces and nephews and in-laws.

To send flowers to the family of James Hines, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 12
Memorial Visitation
Monday, June 12, 2023
3:30PM-5:30PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.
Jun 12
Memorial Service
Monday, June 12, 2023
5:30PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In