James Hines, 82, of Paducah, passed away Sunday June 4, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Neihoff Hines of Paducah; four daughters, Theresa (Michael) Hayden, Janet (Marty) Crotser, Pam (John) Nelson, Gina (Bob) Leeper; three grandchildren, Adam (Charity) Gilbert, Nikki (T.J.) White and Joshua Hayden; two great grandsons, Wyatt and Hudson Gilbert; one brother, Bobby (Harriet) Hines; one sister, Peggy (Ronnie) Cooper; and many beloved nieces and nephews and in-laws.
