BENTON — James “Herbie” Herzog, 79, of Benton, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Herbie was born in Paducah, on November 30, 1940 to Vincent and Hilda Herzog. He retired after 45 years as the owner/operator of Paducah Tire Service. He enjoyed raising cows, lake activities and side by side trail riding. Herbie will be remembered as a strong, hardworking man who was also kind, considerate and generous.
Mr. Herzog is survived by his wife of 14 years, Mary Herzog; his daughters, Jana Abernathy (Doug), of Paducah, Shell Jestes (Walter), of Grand Rivers, and Amber Conkright, of Benton; his sons, Joseph Herzog, of Paducah; Mark Conkright, of Colorado; Scott Conkright, of Benton; his sisters, Catherine Herzog Alvey (Ernie), of Paducah; LaWanda Hodges, of Benton; his brother Kenneth “Sonny” Herzog (Michele), of Paducah; his grandchildren, Kaylin Herzog, Mason Herzog, Jordan Abernathy, Jamisen Abernathy, Jaxen Stopka, Justice Stopka, Herbie Jestes, Lux Jestes, Michael J. Conkright, Andrew Conkright, Bentley Conkright, and Addie Conkright; his great grandson, Fallon Rich.
Mr. Herzog was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Herzog; by his son, James “Jimmy” Herzog; by a grandson, Warren Jestes; by his parents, Vincent Richard Herzog and Hilda B. Dotson Herzog.
All funeral services will be private. Rev. Bob Martin will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Herzog Cemetery Fund, 210 N. Friendship Rd., Paducah, KY 42001 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
All arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
The family requests that those who would like to show their support and encouragement park their vehicles along Memorial Drive and in the rear parking lot of the funeral home by 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, as the family leaves in procession.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
