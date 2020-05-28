MURRAY — James Ray Hamilton, 77, of Murray, died at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.
He retired from Hamilton Granite, Marble and Tile and served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean Scott Hamilton; two daughters, Angela Hamilton Murdock of Murray and Jennifer Cagle of Gilbertsville; a half-sister, Debbie Piercefield of Cadiz; five grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
