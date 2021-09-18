SALEM — James H. “Jimmy” Damron, 64, of Salem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Damron was born in Wood River, Illinois on Dec. 21, 1956. He attended Salem United Methodist Church and was known to always carry a cross in his pocket. He was a Cardinal baseball fan and enjoyed driving his golf cart in Salem with Debbie at his side. He enjoyed being with friends and family and children were extra special.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Debbie Damron of Salem; son, Kyle Damron of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter, Becky Damron of Murray; mother, Norma Jean Phillips of Hartford, Illinois; sisters, Brenda Dunkerson (Gary) of Salem and Pam Champion (Kenny) of Marion; brothers, Bill Damron (Vonna) of Salem, Kenny Phillips (Lisa) of Roxana, Illinois, and Gary Phillips (Matt Whitlock) of Hartford, Illinois; step-brother, Stanley Shuecraft (Debbie) of Fellsmere, Florida; grandchildren, Makaela Crawford and Kelsie Caldwell (Taylor); sister-in-law, Eugena Champion (Steve) of Marion; mother-in-law, Linda Ferrell of Salem; and nephews, Jared Champion, Tony Dunkerson, Michael Damron, Eric Damron, Steven Damron, Jason Champion, Josh Champion, Chris Damron, Wade Damron, Lane Champion, Trent Champion, Sean Shuecraft, Gram Shuecraft, and Colten Shuecraft.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Earl Damron Sr.; step-mother, Ophelia Damron; brother, Joseph Earl Damron Jr.; and step-brother, Danny Shuecraft.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Steve Tinsley and Chris Damron officiating. Burial will follow at Lola Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family 5 — 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.