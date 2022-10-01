MARIETTA, Ga. — James H. Ballowe, 72, died at 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Kennestone Hospital due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
Mr. Ballowe is survived by his wife, Pat Ballowe; their children, James H. Ballowe Jr. and Robert L. Ballowe; daughter-in-law, Meggan L. Ballowe; and two brothers, Robert E. Farmer and Thomas L. Ballowe and five grandchildren, Laney Ballowe, James H. Ballowe III, Elliott Ballowe, Beck Ballowe, and Evie Ballowe.
Jim grew up in Paducah, Kentucky, the son of Mildred Irene Ballowe and Harry Thomas Ballowe.
After graduating from Paducah-Tilghman High School, Jim volunteered in 1968 for a tour of duty in Vietnam where he served proudly in-country from 1969 to 1970.
After coming back from Vietnam, Jim raced motorcycles for a while then married the love of his life, Pat Ballowe, and started a career in power generation in 1971 at TVA. From there, he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from Athens College in 1976 and worked in Nuclear power operations and project management at several firms until he landed at NAC International where he worked for 20 years with a wonderful cast of characters before retiring in 2016.
Jim loved playing music, being outdoors, and most of all, his family. He was a devoted husband, beloved brother, loving father, and doting grandfather as well as a friend to all — his bright smile and easy laughter are sorely missed.
Visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah, Kentucky, with a service following immediately after to celebrate Mr. Ballowe’s life.
