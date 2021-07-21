James “Jimmy” Edward Green II, 48, died on July 7, 2021.
He worked as a truck driver.
Mr. Green is survived by a
sister, Lisa Ann Becker; two brothers, Vick Green and
Kenny Green; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents were James Edward Green I and Lugena Barnes.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with a 4 p.m. service. The Rev. Phil Smith will officiate.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.