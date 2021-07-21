James “Jimmy” Edward Green II, 48, died on July 7, 2021.

He worked as a truck driver.

Mr. Green is survived by a

sister, Lisa Ann Becker; two brothers, Vick Green and

Kenny Green; and several nieces and nephews.

His parents were James Edward Green I and Lugena Barnes.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with a 4 p.m. service. The Rev. Phil Smith will officiate.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jul 25
Memorial Visitation
Sunday, July 25, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Jul 25
Memorial Service
Sunday, July 25, 2021
3:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
