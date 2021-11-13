James Foster Goodman, 89, of Paducah, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
James retired from Union Carbide and was a member of Broadway Baptist Church.
James is survived by his wife, Gerline Goodman; one daughter, Sheila Foster Crowell; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding James in death are his parents, E.I. and Marguerite Goodman; one son, James L. Goodman; and six siblings.
Per his wishes, no services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
