James Rodney Gendrolis, 55, of Westland, Michigan, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his home.

He was an area leader with Cintas in Detroit, Michigan. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by one brother, Mark Gendrolis of Spring Hill, Tennessee; one aunt, Joann Goeman of Garden City, Michigan; two nieces, Makayla Gendrolis and Makenna Gendrolis, both of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and several cousins.

His parents were Robert and Elwanda (Ray) Gendrolis.

Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at New Sand Hill Cemetery in Graves County. Joel Frizzell will officiate.

Friends may call 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton.

To send flowers to the family of James Gendrolis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 24
Graveside
Thursday, February 24, 2022
12:00PM
New Sand Hill Cemetery
10318 KY 408
Hickory, KY 42051
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Feb 24
Visitation
Thursday, February 24, 2022
9:30AM-11:30AM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In