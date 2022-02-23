James Rodney Gendrolis, 55, of Westland, Michigan, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his home.
He was an area leader with Cintas in Detroit, Michigan. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by one brother, Mark Gendrolis of Spring Hill, Tennessee; one aunt, Joann Goeman of Garden City, Michigan; two nieces, Makayla Gendrolis and Makenna Gendrolis, both of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and several cousins.
His parents were Robert and Elwanda (Ray) Gendrolis.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at New Sand Hill Cemetery in Graves County. Joel Frizzell will officiate.
Friends may call 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton.
