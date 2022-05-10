MURRAY — James Frazier Williams IV, from Granada Hills, California, passed away May 6, 2022, while visiting family.
He was born to Tripp and Lana (Woods) Williams on Dec. 9, 1984, in Murray, Kentucky.
James was a graduate of Murray High School in the class of 2003. He was exceptional in technology and a Governor School of the Arts scholar. He was awarded a scholarship to LA Film School in Los Angeles, California where he graduated with honors in Editing. James continued to work at the LA Film School as the student service coordinator. James received several awards for his body of work in short films.
James was involved in company website designs and completed his History degree at University of Northridge, California and was working towards his Masters.
James loved being part of the film industry, having attended the Academy of Scientific Technical Awards, BAFTA, and even the Oscars.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Sara (Williams) Valenti and Michael; his nephew, Brooks Valenti; grandmother, Joann (Lawrence) Harris; aunts and uncles, John and Lawren Minor and Dr. Johnny and Martha Williams.
A family graveside service is planned at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
