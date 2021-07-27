James Franklin ‘Frank’ Townsend, 62, of Paducah passed away Friday July 23, 2021, at his home.
He was a retired truck driver from Wagner’s Moving and Storage. He enjoyed taking care of his yard and garden. His great joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren.
Survived by his loving wife, Shelley Townsend; daughters, Amy Townsend (Leah) and Jami Walters (Tim); son, Zachary Townsend; granddaughter, Delcie Walters; and grandsons, Grandon Townsend, Cheston Townsend and Christian Townsend; sister, Margaret Crozier (Pat); brothers, Robert Townsend (Marilyn) and Rodney Townsend (Rhonda); and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by mother and father, Estelle and Raymond Townsend; sister, Loretta Hobbs; brothers, Billy Townsend and Joe Townsend; and his father-in-law, Ronald Hopper.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. — noon Wednesday July 28, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. With funeral services to follow at noon. Margaret Lola Alokan will be officiating. Interment to follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
