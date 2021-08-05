SEDALIA — James Clarence Flincheum, Jr., 68, of Sedalia, died at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at his residence.
He was of the Christian faith, and retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.
He is survived by daughter, Rebecca Collier of Palmersville, Tennessee; son, Joseph C. Flincheum of Martin; son, James C. Flincheum III of Murray; daughter, Jessica Long of Murray; daughter, Tammy Marie Hodge of Dade City, Florida; son Justin C. Flincheum of Sedalia; daughter, Jennifer Ingram of Paducah; one sister, Sally Flincheum of Martin; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one sister. His parents were James Clarence Flincheum Sr. and Nina B. McWhorter Flincheum.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Kenneth Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The Brown Funeral Home in Clinton, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.
