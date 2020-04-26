James “Fatboy” Compton, 54, of Paducah passed away at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Compton was a master electrician, a member of Milburn Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a 30-year member of IBEW Local 816, and a 1983 graduate of Reidland High School. He loved spending time with his little man and family, woodworking, and loved his big red truck.
Surviving is his wife of 28 years, Becky Compton of Paducah; two sons, Zachary Compton and Nicholas (Shelby) Compton both of Paducah; his mother, Dixie Compton of Paducah; one brother, Johnny Compton of Paducah; one grandson, Aiden Bradley Compton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Compton, and his daughter, Meagan Sarah Compton.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services for Mr. Compton will be private. He will be buried at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
