James F. McFall,
92, of Paducah
passed away at 6:43 a.m. Friday, December 25, 2020,
at his home.
James attended Sunny Slope Church
of Christ. James
was retired from
the McCracken
County Jail, where he worked in the maintenance department. He enjoyed fishing, walking and watching University of Kentucky basketball.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Anna Mae Thompson McFall; two sons,
Alan McFall (Karen)
of Metropolis,
Illinois, and James “Steve” McFall and special friend, Jeannie Walker of Paducah; one sister, Linda Gail Dexter, Paducah; seven grandchildren, Samantha Roach (Christian), Brittany Johnson (Tim),
Jamie McFall, Luke McFall, Angie Tadlock (Matt), Julia Waddell (Derek) and Jarrett McFall; three great-grandchildren, Aurra Waddell, Gracelynn Waddell
and Courtney
Tadlock; several
nieces and nephews and a longtime special friend, Sabrina Collins Steger.
Preceding in death were his parents, John Hardin McFall and Martha Louella Stout McFall; one son, Wendell “Bruce” McFall, three sisters, Goldie Berkely,
Lillie Lucille Gunn
and Gay Nell Smith; three brothers, John Hardin McFall Jr., Joseph Lee McFall
and Paul Eugene McFall.
Services will be held at noon Monday, December 28, 2020,
at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Brandon Rushing officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Monday, December
28, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time of noon at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner &
Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy made be made to Mercy Health Hospice, Mercy Health Foundation, 1530
Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003-9976.
We appreciate
your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet
of distancing within
our facility at all
times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
