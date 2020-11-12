James Elmer “Bro. Jim” Glover, 73, transitioned from this life to the next on November 11, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah. Bro. Jim, as he was most well known around the community was born on August 6, 1947, in Hickman, to John Elmer Glover and Ruby Glover. He was a graduate of Fulton County High School and Bethel College in McKenzie, Tennessee. He would meet and marry the love of his life, Donna Faye (Webb) Glover on September 1, 1966. After a short time as a school teacher and coach, the Bro. Jim era began in 1973 when he entered full-time ministry as a Pastor. He continued in ministry in life and vocation until his death, Pastoring churches in Dexter, Missouri, Farmington, Missouri, and spent the last 35 years faithfully serving the community of Paducah and as Pastor of Salt & Light Community Church in Reidland. Bro. Jim was famous for his cowboy boots, Indiana Jones style hats, constantly singing or humming a tune, and handing out pieces of bubble gum and dollar bills to countless children at church over the years. Besides serving the people of Salt & Light Community Church, he could be found throughout the week at the hospital, nursing home, or funeral home ministering to someone in need. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and German Shepherds, frequent trips to the Flea Market, sitting on public benches (such as Wal-Mart) waiting to strike up a conversation to encourage someone, and driving his Jeep. He never met a stranger. He gave away his time, money, possessions to those in need. He had a passion for serving people in crisis and individuals or families experiencing tragedy and loss. He greatly disliked performing weddings and loved ministering at funerals, especially for families who didn’t have a pastor or church home. His door, back porch, and garage were always open, and he took great pleasure in serving the hurting, sick, poor, addicted, and disenfranchised. He was old school in every sense of the word, for better or worse he didn’t change with the times. He never owned a computer or a cell phone but always carried a pocket-knife and anointing oil and was never in a hurry. He was unique, one-of-a-kind, and walked his talk. Bro. Jim lived a very simple and full life doing his best to fulfill his calling and to shine the love and light of Jesus for all to see.
He is survived by two sons, Brian Glover of Paducah; Brett Glover of Olathe, Kansas, their wives Rachel Glover of Paducah, Kentucky, and Carrie Glover of Olathe, Kansas; and six Grandchildren, Breanna Glover, Braden Glover, Shelbi Glover, Tysen Glover, Macy Glover, and Jaxon Glover.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Elmer & Ruby Glover; his wife Donna Glover; son, Robert Bradley Glover; sister, Mary Jane (Glover) Blumberg; half-sister, Dorothy (Glover) Zimmerman; and half-brother, John Glover.
A private burial service will be held for Bro. Jim with immediate and extended family in attendance.
A “Celebration of Bro. Jim’s Life and Ministry” will be held at 10:35 a.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Salt and Light Community Church, 155 Pugh Road, Paducah. Friends, associates, loved ones, and church members are invited to attend, with the understanding of COVID-19 guidelines (required masks and spaced seating as available).
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. P.O Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002 and/or Salt and Light Community Church, 155 Pugh Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.