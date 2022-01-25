FANCY FARM — James Howard Elliott, 87, of Fancy Farm, died at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Southgate Nursing & Rehab Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, a retired electrician from General Tire and a United States Marine Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Elliott; two sons, Tim Elliott, So. Fulton, Tennessee, Michael Elliott, Mayfield; one daughter, Tracy Hobbs, Cunningham; one brother, Rudy (Judy) Elliott, Fancy Farm; one sister, Rosanell Burch, St. Louis, Missouri; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers. His parents were Charles Willard and Cecilia Carrico Elliott.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm with Darrell Venters officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Jerome Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm.
Graveside military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #26.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Arrangements were incomplete at the Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.