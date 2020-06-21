BENTON — Mr. James Elison Gordon, 83, of Benton, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was retired from General Tire where he worked in the trucking department. He was a member of Dexter Pentecostal Church.
Born Sunday, January 17, 1937 in Linden, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Cautis E. Gordon and the late Pearline (Chandler) Gordon.
Surviving are son, Michael Gordon, wife, Carmen, of Benton; daughters, Corinthy Gordon, of Benton, Tiffany Manzeanaros, husband Osmar, of Nashville, Tennessee, Misty Conner, of Benton, Melody Vick, husband Bobby, of Benton, Melissa Kilburn, of Cedar Grove, Tennessee; brother, William Elmer Gordon, of Gibson, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and lifelong friend, Joe Baker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Ronnie Gordon; two brothers and four sisters.
A Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel, located at 211 West 5th St. Benton, KY 42025, with Rev. Elijah Balentine officiating.
Interment will follow in Hamlet Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th St., Benton, KY.
