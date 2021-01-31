BEAVER DAM — James Edward Williams, 91 of Beaver Dam, passed away at Ohio County Hospital on Jan. 29, 2021.
Jim was born in Paducah, on May 21, 1929, to the late Carl and Henrietta Williams. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Leon Williams, Billy Williams, Marty Williams, Dorothy Stout, Eva Wood, and grandson Tommy Williams. He was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and a former member of Marion Baptist Church serving as a trustee and usher as well as other responsibilities in the church. Jim was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1987 from Peabody Coal Company after a long career.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Betty Sue Williams, daughter, Martha (Rex) Sanders of Rogersville, Tennessee; sons, Tommy (Sheila) Williams of Beaver Dam, Bobby (Christine) Williams of O’Fallon, Illinois, and Gordon (Susanne) Williams of Hartford. Other survivors are siblings Barbara Peeler, Carolyn (Joe) Saffer, Glenn Williams, Brenda Crain, and Steve Williams. Also, surviving are nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with John Cashion presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Buford. Military rites will be performed by the Ohio County Honor Guard.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of donations to Hospice Care of Ohio County.
Online condolences may be sent to bevil
Due to state requirements, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity and face masks are required.
