OSCAR — James Edward Wildharber passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at his home in Oscar. James was born on Nov. 6, 1938, to the late William Wildharber and Emma Thompson Wildharber.
James was a member of Oscar Baptist Church and served as trustee for many years. He retired from Caterpillar as a maintenance technician after 30 years of service. James was a member of the West Kentucky Region Model “A” Restorer’s Club and the Antique Tractor Club. James was mechanically creative and was always happy to assist friends and family with their repairs and projects. James was known to always have a new creation for local parades and events.
James is survived by his wife of 64 years Carolyn Seaton Wildharber; one son, James Dale Wildharber and wife Melecia of La Center; one daughter, Lisa Gail Morgan and her husband R.J. of Columbia, Illinois; one brother, Glen Wildharber and his wife Janice of La Center; one sister, Patsy Morrison of La Center; two grandchildren, Jakob Morgan and Samuel Morgan; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Nicole Wildharber; one brother, Billy Earl Wildharber; and his parents.
Visitation for Mr. Wildharber will be held Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, from 2 p.m. until funeral hour.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter, Kentucky beginning at 3 p.m. with Rev. Ryan Baker officiating. Burial will follow funeral at Oscar Community Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of James can be made to Operation Christmas Child, c/o Oscar Baptist Church, 7820 Oscar Road, LaCenter, KY 42056.
The family of James has requested masks to be worn at the visitation and at the funeral.
