KEVIL — James Edward Shaughnessy Jr. passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Kevil. He was born on Jan. 24, 1939, to the late James Sr. and Janice O. Shaughnessy.
James was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in La Center. He retired from USEC after 40 years, starting as a machinist and ending as a construction engineer. James was a farmer and enjoyed many years of farming alongside his family.
James is survived by his daughters, Jessica Irwin (John Smith) of Benton, Jennifer Hancock (Barry) of Marion, Illinois, Mary Margaret Higgins (Tony) of Kevil, Theresa Wilkins (John) of La Center, and Katie Williams (Chris) of Murray; a companion, Beverly Weakman of Kevil; 14 grandchildren, James Edward Shaughnessy IV, Caitlin DeLaruelle, Carli Jett, Andrew Hancock, Aaron Hancock, John Higgins, Matthew Higgins, Trinity Higgins, Shannon Wilkins, Jacob Wilkins, Sarah Kate Wilkins, Sean Williams, Luke Williams, and Seth Williams; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Marian H. Bayless Shaughnessy, and son James Edward Shaughnessy III.
Visitation for Mr. Shaughnessy will be held from 9 a.m. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in La Center.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in La Center, with Emmanuel Udoh officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary’s Food Pantry, P.O. Box 570 La Center, KY 42056.
The family of James has requested masks to be worn at the visitation and funeral.
