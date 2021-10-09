James Edward Burns, 38, of Paducah, passed away at 3:43 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
He was a laborer who worked at various jobs.
He is survived by his parents, James Edward Alexander and Nazzie Elaine Burns; one son, Ja’mes Thompson; one brother, Billy Burns; two sisters, Michelle Burns-Matthews and Tomica Alexander; two step-brothers, Andreace McGee and De’Antonio McGee; two step-sisters, Alisa McGee and Faith McGee, all of Paducah; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Dequita Burns.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2021, 1 p.m. at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Alfred Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
