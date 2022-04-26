LEDBETTER — James Edmonds, 86, of Ledbetter, died Saturday April 23, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Sue Edmonds of Ledbetter; one daughter, Pam Baker; and one son, Jeff Edmonds, both of Ledbetter; three sisters, Nancy Cooper of Ledbetter, Carolyn Jones of Springfield, Tennessee, and Betty Babb of Kevil.
He was preceded in death by one sister. His parents were Everett and Hannah Edmonds.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday April 27, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. With the Rev. Terry Mitchenson officiating. Interment to follow at Edmonds Cemetery, with military rites.
Friends may visit from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday April 27, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.