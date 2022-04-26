LEDBETTER — James Edmonds, 86, of Ledbetter, died Saturday April 23, 2022, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Sue Edmonds of Ledbetter; one daughter, Pam Baker; and one son, Jeff Edmonds, both of Ledbetter; three sisters, Nancy Cooper of Ledbetter, Carolyn Jones of Springfield, Tennessee, and Betty Babb of Kevil.

He was preceded in death by one sister. His parents were Everett and Hannah Edmonds.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday April 27, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. With the Rev. Terry Mitchenson officiating. Interment to follow at Edmonds Cemetery, with military rites.

Friends may visit from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday April 27, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.

Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Service information

Apr 27
Visitation
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Apr 27
Funeral Service
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
1:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
