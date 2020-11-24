METROPOLIS, Ill. — James E. Pratte Sr., 89, of Metropolis, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Pratte was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, on January 10, 1931. He moved to Metropolis in 1958 to be part of the startup of the Allied Chemical UF6 plant. Starting in the laboratory, he held many jobs for Allied during the next 32 years until retirement in 1990. Included were four years in Buffalo, New York, before returning to Metropolis to help restart the facility in 1967.
He was of the Catholic faith.
He grew up in Southeast Missouri during WWII. His lifelong interest in airplanes and automobiles began there. He learned to fly in the early 1960s when he joined with a group from Allied to buy a small Piper Cub airplane. His appreciation for old cars was certainly encouraged by his long-time membership in the Antique Automobile Club of America, So. IL Ohio Valley Chapter.
Jim is survived by his children, James Pratte Jr. and wife Vickie of Metropolis, Michael Pratte and wife Joi of Flower Mound, Texas, Sheila Graves and husband Harley of Kevil, Kentucky Cindy Walker and husband David of Paducah, Kentucky; stepson, Chris Weideman and wife Donna of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren, Stephanie Pratte of Denton, Texas, James D. Pratte of Carrollton, Texas, and Wes Graves of Houston, Texas; three step-grandchildren, Caleb, Xavier, and Tyler Weideman; four great-grandchildren, Esteban Ceylaya, Alexis Ceylaya, Mason Pratte, and Emerson Pratte; one sister, Mrs. LaWanna Miller of Jefferson City, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tracy Trieglaff Pratte; and his parents, James H. and Marguarite L. Pratte.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Julie Willmes, AnnMarie Atkinson, and Christine LaRoe for their excellent loving care and friendship.
After a private viewing for the family, a public burial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, with Emmanuel Udoh of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, of LaCenter, Kentucky, officiating at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Metropolis, Illinois. All COVID-19 restrictions apply.
Pallbearers are James Pratte Jr., Harley Graves, David Walker, Chris Weideman, Caleb Weideman, and Jerel Childers.
Memorials may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of Illinois, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
