COVINGTON, Ga. — Dr. James E. Hamilton, 89, of Covington, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Born in Cunningham, Kentucky, on Nov. 26, 1933, he was a graduate of Murray State University and the University of Louisville Medical School. Following a general medical practice in Western Kentucky, he served as a medical officer in the Navy on an aircraft carrier, the USS Intrepid during Vietnam. Afterwards, he practiced as an anesthesiologist at St. Joseph Hospital then Audubon Hospital before retiring to Covington.
Dr. Hamilton was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice David Hamilton and Ola Marie Bone; his brothers, Kenneth Hamilton, and David Hamilton; his sisters, Katherine Smith, and Dorothy O’Grady.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Bridgwater Hamilton of Covington; his children, Doctors Mark and Amy Hamilton of Hiawassee, Virginia, Elizabeth and Peter Meshkoff of Houston, Texas, Ellen H. and Kent Campbell of Covington, Georgia, and Dr. Joshua Bridgwater and Leticia of Norman, Oklahoma; his grandchildren, Maggie, Mac, Emily, and Aida Beth; his great grandson Myles; his sister, Marti Bingham of Louisville, Kentucky; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and close friends.
Visitation at Highlands Funeral Home of Louisville, Kentucky, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, memorial service to follow. Interment will be at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.
J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, Covington, Georgia, and Highlands Funeral Home of Louisville, Kentucky have been entrusted with these arrangements.
