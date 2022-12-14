COVINGTON, Ga. — Dr. James E. Hamilton, 89, of Covington, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Born in Cunningham, Kentucky, on Nov. 26, 1933, he was a graduate of Murray State University and the University of Louisville Medical School. Following a general medical practice in Western Kentucky, he served as a medical officer in the Navy on an aircraft carrier, the USS Intrepid during Vietnam. Afterwards, he practiced as an anesthesiologist at St. Joseph Hospital then Audubon Hospital before retiring to Covington.

Dr. Hamilton was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice David Hamilton and Ola Marie Bone; his brothers, Kenneth Hamilton, and David Hamilton; his sisters, Katherine Smith, and Dorothy O’Grady.

