James E. Dillon, 64, of Paducah, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born in Paducah, on September 15, 1956, to the late Gayle William Dillon and Pauline Buchanon Dillon. James was a Patient Care Technician for Baptist Health Paducah Emergency Department. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and attended Salt & Light Community Church. James enjoyed bowling and fishing. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat Basketball Fan and a Kansas City Chiefs fan.
James is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cindy Keller Dillon; son, James “Butch” Dillon of Paducah; step-daughters, Carol Courtney and husband, Joey of Paducah, and Amanda Augustus of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; sisters, Ann Lane and Shirley Ayers both of Panama City, Florida; brothers, Michael Dillon, Sr. and wife, Carol and John David Dillon both of Louisville; grandson, Austin Augustus of Paducah; three great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Carolyn Griffin, Nancy Self, and Retha Jones; nephew, Michael W. Dillon, Jr. and his parents.
Private funeral services will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mike Nolen officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Private family visitation will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
