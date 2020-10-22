KEVIL — James E. Burnley, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was a member of Kevil First Baptist Church. James retired from Central Service after many years of service. He enjoyed transporting vehicles for Jimmy Allen Auto Sales.
James is survived by his lovely wife of 58 years, Kitty Burnley of Kevil; two daughters, Amy Sanders of Kevil and Melissa Ballard and husband Glen of Wickliffe; four grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Helen Liner of Kevil, Paulann Rottman of Kevil, and Gale Manning of Kevil.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ada Dowdy Burnley; and one sister Alzada Hall.
Funeral Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with the Revs. Tim Bertram and Ray Bowles officiating.
Visitation will begin after 2 p.m. Thursday at Morrow Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Sunrise Children’s Services P.O. Box 36570 Louisville, KY 40233-9909.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.