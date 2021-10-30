James E. “Bubba” Stokes Jr., 66, of Paducah, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Riverhaven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
Mr. Stokes was a salesman at Cole Lumber Company, avid outdoorsman, loved UK Basketball and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by two sons, James David Stokes (Jennifer), of Blandville, Michael Stokes (Kristin), of Paducah; one daughter, Brooke Stokes (Travis), of Paducah; one brother, Wayne Smiley (Ryan), of Dawson Springs; one sister, Lora Cash Butler (Jason), of Sharpe; three grandchildren, Wesley Boulton, Clayton Stokes, Landon Stokes; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Abbie (Copeland) Stokes; father, James E. Stokes Sr.; mother, Aureba (Walker) Cash; stepfather, Wayne Cash; one sister, Mona Lee Stokes.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Bobby Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
