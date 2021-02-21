James (Dusty) Wendell Rhodes, 79, of Kevil, went home with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 15, 2021.
James is retired from the City of Paducah and had served his country in the United States Army.
James is survived by his four daughters, Paula (John) McCutchen of West Paducah, Ann Rhodes of East Liverpool, Ohio, Melissa (David) Hornbeck of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Jennifer Oliver of Kevil; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, one sister, and enough nieces and nephews to start his own Pittsburgh Steelers football team.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Paula (Polly) Rhodes; his parents, Luther Vernon Rhodes and Ivy Francis Braham Rhodes; one grandson, and eight brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held for James at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Rev. Brandt Lyon officiating. Friends may call the family from 5 p.m. to the service hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.