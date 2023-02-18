CLINTON — James Boyd “Corky” Dowdy, 80, of Clinton, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at his home.
He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, retired from General Tire and had owned/operated the Sunoco station in Columbus. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Regina Bruer Dowdy of Clinton; three sons, Steven (Melanie) Dowdy of Clinton, Shane Dowdy of Wickliffe, and Shannon (Teressa) Dowdy of Clinton; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and sister, Joann Malone.
He was preceded in death at brother and a sister. His parents were James Jefferson and Katherine Jackson Dowdy.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Rev. Gaylon Bruer officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial Donations may be made The Gideons International, PO Box 1325, Fulton, KY 42041; or Hickman County Ambulance Service, PO Box 83, Clinton, KY 42031.
