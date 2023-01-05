LOUISVILLE — James Douglas (Doug) Moore was born July 21, 1942, to the late Jewell Bronson and Kate Foust Moore in Paducah, Kentucky. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 31, 2022, at The Willows of Springhurst in Louisville, Kentucky. A graduate of Benton High School, Doug went on to Paducah Junior College, where he met his beloved wife. He finished his education at the University of Kentucky before becoming a professional civil engineer and land surveyor. His amazing career began with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Louisville but Doug couldn’t stay away from West Kentucky and returned to Paducah to work with the engineering firm that would become Florence & Hutcheson, where he ultimately became Principal Engineer and President, designing highways in Kentucky and the southeast United States.
After leaving Florence & Hutcheson, Doug enjoyed working on his farm in Marshall County, traveling with his wife and cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats. But his favorite part of retirement was time spent with family, especially his grandchildren. Doug loved Paducah and it was ultimately his love for community that caused him to leave retirement and serve as executive director of the Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency. Keeping with his heart for his community, Doug oversaw debris removal for all McCracken County following the 2009 ice storm and served as trustee for the Reidland-Farley Fire District. His final service to McCracken County was as deputy judge executive from 2014 to 2018. He was a longtime member of Reidland United Methodist Church, where he made lifelong friends and taught Sunday School with his wife. After moving to Louisville in 2020, he attended Christ Church United Methodist.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.