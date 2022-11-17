Kingcade

James Donald Kingcade, 85, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at Continue Care of Baptist Hospital.

Donald was born on Aug. 21, 1937 in Marshall County to James Cleatus Kingcade and Opal Elizabeth Oakley Kingcade. He enjoyed feeding and watching any and all wildlife that walked through the yard. He had a passion for cars, but his greatest joy in life came from his great-grandchildren. Donald was an electrician by trade and owned Kingcade Insurance Agency. He was a member of Reidland Baptist Church.

Service information

Nov 19
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, November 19, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Nov 19
Visitation
Saturday, November 19, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
