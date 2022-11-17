James Donald Kingcade, 85, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at Continue Care of Baptist Hospital.
Donald was born on Aug. 21, 1937 in Marshall County to James Cleatus Kingcade and Opal Elizabeth Oakley Kingcade. He enjoyed feeding and watching any and all wildlife that walked through the yard. He had a passion for cars, but his greatest joy in life came from his great-grandchildren. Donald was an electrician by trade and owned Kingcade Insurance Agency. He was a member of Reidland Baptist Church.
Donald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Kingcade; one son, Randy Kingcade (Genelyn) of Paducah; one daughter, Kimberly Maddox (Randy) of Paducah; two sisters, Beverly Fletcher of Paducah, Sharon Winstead (A.F. III) of Georgetown, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Shelbie Bryant, Tyler Overby, Carol Ann Maddox and Caitlin Maddox; and four great-grandchildren, Cash, Hunter, Rosalie and Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow the service at Calvert City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for out of town guests that are unable to attend funeral services.
