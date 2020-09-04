James R Dick, 65, of West Paducah, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Hospice Care Center.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by two cousins, Susan Fenwick of West Paducah and Rita Dick of Sterling Heights, Michigan; four second cousins; and two third cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Francis Dick.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary DeRossett officiating.
Friends may call from noon until the service hour at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
