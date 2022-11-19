James Delano Anderson, 86, of Paducah, formerly of Burkley, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
James was born on Nov. 13, 1936, in Burkely, to the late Carl and Oma Thomason Anderson. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Paducah. James served honorably in the United States Air Force, reaching the rank of master sergeant during his seven years of service. He went on to continue his career in Aerospace as a tool crib foreman for McDonnell Douglas Corporation. In his free time, James enjoyed being outdoors rabbit hunting or taking meticulous care of his yard. He also enjoyed watching John Wayne westerns. James loved to start every morning with a good cup of coffee, often attending the “Breakfast Club” at the local McDonald’s. Above all else, James loved his family, which included his special dog, Chloe.
James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay Beshears Anderson of Paducah; one daughter, Sara (Christopher) Vaught of Centerton, Arkansas; Goddaughter, Kayla Marie Flack of Benton and Godson James Lyle Anderson of Cordova, Tennessee; one sister, Peggy Nieschlag of Metamora, Illinois; one brother, Amos (Jane) Anderson of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Gordon, Clay, Bufford, and Danny Anderson; a sister, Louetta Sweet; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Rev. Kenneth Puckett officiating. Burial will follow at Berkley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time noon Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Berkley Cemetery, in c/o Carolyn Sullivan, 121 CR 1050, Cunningham, KY 42035.
