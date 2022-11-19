James Delano Anderson, 86, of Paducah, formerly of Burkley, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

James was born on Nov. 13, 1936, in Burkely, to the late Carl and Oma Thomason Anderson. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Paducah. James served honorably in the United States Air Force, reaching the rank of master sergeant during his seven years of service. He went on to continue his career in Aerospace as a tool crib foreman for McDonnell Douglas Corporation. In his free time, James enjoyed being outdoors rabbit hunting or taking meticulous care of his yard. He also enjoyed watching John Wayne westerns. James loved to start every morning with a good cup of coffee, often attending the “Breakfast Club” at the local McDonald’s. Above all else, James loved his family, which included his special dog, Chloe.

Service information

Nov 21
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, November 21, 2022
11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington
501 Walnut Street
Arlington, KY 42021
Nov 21
Visitation
Monday, November 21, 2022
9:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington
501 Walnut Street
Arlington, KY 42021
