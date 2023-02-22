BROOKPORT, Ill. — James David “Jim” Holder, 77, of Brookport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah after a long illness.
A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Pell Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Jim was a retired employee from the State of Illinois. He was a member of Brookport First Baptist Church. He was member for over 38 years of the Masonic Order (Farmers Lodge No. 771 of Bay City/New Liberty) and a life-long member of the National Rifle Association. Jim loved to hunt and fish and was a proud American with the heart of a soldier.
Jim is survived by his beloved and now grieving dog, Chico and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Holder; mother, Louise (Hall) Holder Todd; and stepfather, Bob Todd.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960; or the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
