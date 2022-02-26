James D. Elliott Jr., 77, passed away peacefully at 7: 27 a.m. Thursday, Feb., 24, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. James was born on Nov. 21, 1944, to the late James Duke Elliott Sr. and Auta Mae (Atherton) Elliott. James was a long time member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. James was a graduate of Lone Oak High School. He retired from USEC after 37 years of service, where he worked as an engineer. James was an avid race car fan, enjoyed boating and traveling in his motor home. He enjoyed having his private airplane license and being able to spend time flying.
Survivors include his wife, Janet (Jan) Elizabeth Preston Elliott; one son, Brently Adam (Tammy) Elliott of Lone Oak; step-daughter, Erika (Charles) Sanders of Otisco, Indiana; step-son, Clark (Susan) Buckmaster; one grandson, Logan Blackman of Paducah.
Preceding in death was daughter and son-in-law, Laura Elliott Blackman and Larry Joe Blackman and his parents.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lourdes Foundation Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
