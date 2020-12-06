LA CENTER — James Curtis, 83, passed away Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was a Naval Veteran where he served as an officer for ten years of his 20 year service. He served during the Vietnam War. He served as an educator at Marshall County High School and West Kentucky Community and Technical College teaching electricity and electronics. He enjoyed square dancing with his wife. James was a Boy Scout Leader in Panama Canal Zone and Ballard County for 15 years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Curtis of La Center; two sons John Earl Curtis of Sanford, Florida, and Ben Lee Curtis (Rachel) of Benton; two daughters, Teresa Curtis of LaCenter and Debra Webb (Ricky) of Bardwell; three brothers, Alan Curtis (Jennie) of Forrest City, Arkansas, David Curtis (Linda) of Paducah, and Joe Don Curtis (Lori) of Mayfield; two sisters, Carole Skaggs of Wickliffe and Karen Presson (James) of Cunningham; seven grandchildren, Dakota (Kayleen) Webb, Clint Curtis, Cullen Curtis, Kaitlyn Curtis, Amanda Shay Webb, Halle Piercy, and Ella Mae Curtis.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lou Mama Curtis; and sister, Linda Dale Sullivan.
Private Graveside services will be held at Antioch Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Bickford officiating. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery.
Messages for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
