LONGWOOD, Fla. — James Wesley “JW” Cunningham, 89, of Longwood, formerly of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Village on the Green Assisted Living in Longwood.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked at Kirchoff’s Bakery before joining the Paducah Police Department in 1960. He retired as Chief of Police of Paducah in 1985. He subsequently worked for the TVA & later the U.S. Park Service at Land Between the Lakes.
He is survived by two sons, James L. Cunningham of Fulton, Missouri, and Roger D. Cunningham, of Longwood, Florida; four brothers, Charles Cunningham, Don Cunningham, Billy Joe Cunningham, and Michael Cunningham; six grandchildren; and one great- granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Pat Cunningham; three sisters and one brother. His parents were John and Alberda McManus Cunningham.
Friends may call 10:30 a.m. — noon Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Burial will follow the memorial service at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation; 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.