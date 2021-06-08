Carrol Harper, 86, of Paducah passed away at 3:27 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his residence. Carrol was a member of the Twelve Oaks Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He was a native of Eddyville, worked as a barber for 15 years, and retired from Lockheed-Martin with 29 years of service as an operator in the power operations.
Survivors include one daughter, Susan Carol DeBaun and husband Wade of Paducah; two grandchildren, Dana Marie Womack and DeNeil Joy Feldmayer; four great-grandchildren, Kelcie Bishop, Brandon Kang, Torie Kang, Claire Feldmayer; two great-great-grandchildren, Skylar Russell and Lucas Russell; special brother-in-law, Daniel Davis and wife, Beverly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Preceding in death were his wife, Darcus Nan Davis Harper; one grandson, Dustin James DeBaun; parents, Walter Marion Harper and Bertha Belle Lacy Harper; one sister, Erma Graves; one brother, Walter Marion Harper.
Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Gage with Daniel Davis officiating. There will be Marine Military honors at the cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
